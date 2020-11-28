Two COVID-19 outbreaks in Grande Prairie were listed by Alberta Health Services on Friday. Officials say 13 active cases are linked to the Elders Caring Shelter Society, and seven recovered cases are linked to the Rehoboth Christian Ministries Group Home.

The Elders Caring Shelter offers services for Indigenous Seniors at risk of homelessness, helping them to get back on their feet and into a more stable environment.

The Rehoboth Christian Ministries Group Home provides an environment for individuals with a developmental disability in a variety of settings with supports. This is the second COVID-19 outbreak reported at the location.

The Province of Alberta classifies an outbreak at acute care and continuing care facilities when there are two or more cases, indicating that transmission within a facility has occurred.