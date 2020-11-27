Six recoveries and two new active cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on November 26th. (Supplied, Alberta Health)

Alberta Health Services is reporting six recoveries from COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as two new cases over the past day. The city now has 72 active cases, 385 recoveries, and four fatalities.

AHS is also reporting a new outbreak at the Elders Caring Shelter Society, as well as a second at the Rehoboth Christian Ministries Group Home in Grande Prairie.

In the County of Grande Prairie, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, while four recoveries were confirmed in the municipality, bringing the active case count to 33. A total of 132 cases have so far recovered in the County.

Six recoveries were also recorded in the Municipal District of Greenview on November 26th, alongside three new cases of COVID-19. AHS says the district now contains 36 active cases, with 49 people having recovered.

In the AHS North zone, there are now 769 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 23 people are currently in hospital, with three requiring intensive care. No new fatalities to COVID-19 were recorded in the region on November 26th.

Across Alberta, 1,227 new cases were confirmed on Thursday from 16,284 completed tests. There is now a total of 14,217 active cases of COVID-19 province-wide.

Of the 405 people currently in hospital, 86 remain admitted to the ICU. Alberta Health reported nine fatalities in Alberta on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 519 people.