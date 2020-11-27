Grande Prairie RCMP seized a loaded shotgun and shells from a vehicle during a traffic stop. Two suspects were arrested. (Supplied, RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP has charged two suspects with firearms-related offences following a traffic stop in the city. On November 19th at 12:05 a.m. police say they were patrolling the area of 96 Street and 108 Avenue when a vehicle with an obstructed licence plate was spotted.

Mounties says the vehicle was searched and it’s alleged a loaded 12 gauge shotgun and shotgun shells were seized.

A 46-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Grande Prairie have been charged with careless use, storage, and transportation of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm without a licence.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 23rd.