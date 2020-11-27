A suspect is wanted by the Fort St. John RCMP on multiple outstanding warrants. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, who is believed to be in the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek area.

The suspect is currently wanted on multiple B.C.-wide warrants for breach of undertaking, uttering threats, three counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, and breach of a release order.

42-year-old Trevor Lyons is described as a Caucasian man, standing 6’0″ and weighing roughly 200 pounds. Lyons has short brown hair, blue eyes and sports a dragon tail tattoo on his left bicep. Lyons is associated with a blue 4-door 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a B.C. licence plate #KL765W.

The Fort St. John RCMP is asking anyone who has information and can assist in locating Lyons to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or their nearest detachment.