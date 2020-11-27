Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for an area of the province which includes Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge and Valleyview.

Meteorologists say a long period of snowfall is expected with some areas likely to see as much as 20 to 25 cm of snow.

Officials say most of the snow will occur north of Highway 16 and south of Highway 43. With the area stretching from Beaverlodge to Valleyview and north likely to only get a few centimetres on Friday.

However, those needing to travel should be aware that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights, and maintain a safe following distance.