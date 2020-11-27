The United Way Alberta Northwest isn’t shying away from lofty goals, as they’ve launched what they’re calling their biggest fundraising blitz to date.

The Supersized 50/50 draw will look to raise $1 million in a single day, which in turn will provide half a million for a number of local charities, with the other half going to the winner of the draw.

Executive Director Jamie Craig says she knows they’re not the only charity that is facing tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they’ve decided to shoot for the stars in a way that can help out several dozen other smaller not-for-profits.

“It’s kind of our last-ditch effort…and I know a million dollars is a heavy hit, but we are trying to increase the sense of urgency, and let people know that it’s really something we need this year,” she says.

She adds that while people tend to shop around when it comes to donations, especially during the holiday season, she hopes the overarching aim to help those in need will be enough to draw people into the lottery.

“This isn’t raising money for the United Way, it’s raising money for local non-profits in Grande Prairie and area,” she says.

“I’m really hoping instead of someone saying ‘I’m going to donate $20 here, or $20 there, they get themselves a ticket and help fund a variety of charities across the board.”

She says the cash raised will in turn help around 40 local programs get through the toughest year in memory. Adding if they fall well short of the goal, it could create a devastating trickle-down effect for those who rely on them.

“Without it, we’d have to cut funding, and that’s not something we want to do, especially now.”

Ticket Sales will begin at 6:00 am on December 3rd and end at 10 pm on December 3rd 2020 or when ticket sales reach a capped limit of $1,000,000.