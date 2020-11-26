Alberta Health is reporting no new cases and nine recoveries from the novel coronavirus in the City of Grande Prairie from Wednesday's test numbers. (Supplied, Alberta Health)

Alberta Health is reporting nine recoveries from COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday, alongside no new cases. The city now sits at 76 active cases, 379 recoveries and four fatalities.

The County of Grande Prairie also saw a drop in municipal case numbers. Three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded alongside four recoveries on November 25th. According to Alberta Health, there are now 37 active cases in the county, 128 recoveries and one fatality.

Across the AHS North Zone, there are now 789 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, 19 people are currently in hospitals, with three people in the ICU. One fatality due to COVID-19 was recorded in the region from numbers collected Wednesday.

A total of 1,077 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed across Alberta on November 25th from 15,932 completed tests. Province-wide, there are currently 14,052 active cases of COVID-19. There are 383 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, of whom 84 require intensive care. Alberta Health is reporting a total of 10 fatalities due to the virus on Wednesday. The provincial death toll is now 510 people.