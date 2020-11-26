‘Tis the season of an increase in the theft of mail and packages. That’s according to Grande Prairie RCMPs Sergeant Shawn Graham. As the Christmas season rolls around the corner, he has some advice for residents to help prevent their packages from being stolen.

“I think some of the best things people can do to prevent mail theft is always to try and go promptly pick up your mail and not leave any packages or letters in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time,” he says. “That just then gives thieves an opportunity to pick up those items.”

Graham adds if possible, tracking packages and being aware of when they arrive are also effective measures. He says if you aren’t able to receive the package, consider having another person who is home, or a trusted neighbour pick it up for you.

“It’s good to keep an eye out for your neighbours as well. If you see something and you know that they’re not home, maybe contact them and let them know.”

Graham adds placing security cameras around the property are also always a good idea. If something is stolen, however, report it to the police immediately. In the case of receiving a package at a designated mailbox, he advises residents to check them regularly.

“If there’s an opportunity for [theives] to break into the mailboxes, that’s what they’re going to do,” he says.

He reports an increase in mail theft last year from the previous year, specifically in December. In 2018, Graham adds, the RCMP received 15 complaints of mail theft in December 2018, and 37 complaints in 2019.