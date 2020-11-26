Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given is urging residents in Grande Prairie to take control in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Given says it’s not a surprise that the government is trying to walk a fine line, and says the balanced approach will cover a lot of ground when it comes to concerns of residents.

“I know there are Grande Prairie residents concerned about their health, the health of their families and friends, and the capacity of our health care system.”

“At the same time, there are also people concerned about their livelihoods and mental health, and I appreciate the government’s trying to walk a fine line there.”

Given says he fully expects the government to assess whether or not the measures will have the impact they’re looking for in terms of slowing down COVID-19. However, Given adds residents in Grande Prairie, and across Alberta have a true hand in how the upcoming weeks and months will go.

“We are all in charge of the way this pandemic progresses, we can all choose to slow down the number of face to face contacts we have, we can all choose to limit social gatherings, even though it’s difficult,” he says.

“We have a chance to direct the way this goes in Grande Prairie, and I would call on all Grande Prairie residents to follow the restrictions that have been put forward.”

Mayor Given adds those who are still needing to finish up their holiday shopping, residents should do what they can to order from someone who is in Grande Prairie.

“I can’t speak enough to the pain the struggle that local businesses are facing, and we need to recognize that they are our friends and neighbours as well.

“We all need to work in this environment where we are trying to balance two interests that are very, very important to our community.”

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced that no indoor social gatherings are permitted, while outdoor social get togthers are limited to 10 people. Funerals and wedding capacity will be also be limited to 10 with no receptions.

All students from Grade 7-12, regardless of the school division, will be removed from in-person learning as of November 30th. They will not return to in-person learning until January 11th.