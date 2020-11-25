Following the announcement from the Province introducing stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, the Grande Prairie Catholic School Division is making the necessary adjustments to comply with Alberta’s new health measures.

Some of these measures include suspending in-person learning for all Jr. and Sr. high school students starting Monday, November 30th until Friday, January 8th. Instead, online learning will be made available for all students.

The school division specified in a social media post, families that need additional technology to support their student will need to contact their school. Technology will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will be no schooling between December 19th and January 3rd for the scheduled Christmas break. The division has also specified it will continue to follow the regular school calendar.

All pre-kindergarten to grade 6 classes will continue in person at schools until the division Christmas break. Classes will resume online, January 4th until Friday, January 8th. Online learning for elementary students that week will focus on numeracy and literacy, and the Division says it will not be as robust as in-class education.

As was disclosed by the Province of Alberta on Tuesday, diploma exams are now optional for the remainder of the 2020/21 school year. The GPCSD says no provincial funding reductions were made, and no staffing changes reductions will be made. Staff will, however, be reallocated to support various areas of the division which are in need.

The division is also reminding both families and students to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 using the Alberta Health Screening Questionnaire on a daily basis before attending school. Officials say any more information will be released as soon as possible.