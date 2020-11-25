Six recoveries and two new active cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. (Supplied, AHS)

Six recoveries from COVID-19 have been recorded in the City of Grande Prairie, according to Alberta Health. Officials also report two new active cases in the city. The new totals are 78 active cases, 362 recoveries and four fatalities.

The County of Grande Prairie saw one COVID-19 case recovery on Monday, bringing the active count to 41 active cases, 121 recoveries and one fatality in the municipality.

There are currently 764 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North Zone. A total of 21 people within the region are currently in hospitals, with three requiring intensive care.

Across Alberta, 1,115 new active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from just over 13,500 tests completed on Monday. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the provincial positivity rate is sitting roughly at 8.5 per cent. Province-wide, 348 people are currently in hospitals, with 66 of whom in the ICU. A total of 16 people died of COVID-19 on November 23rd, bringing the provincial death toll to 492.