Current Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given has already found a home away from politics, as the five term councillor will be heading for the peaks of Jasper to take over as the Chief Administrative Officer of the municipality.

“I know first-hand the challenge of addressing residents’ needs for both quality services and overall affordability in the current economic climate,” Given says in a press release.

“I truly appreciate the special kind of community Jasper is, and I’m looking forward to providing the support Council needs to continue to advance their vision for this special place.”

Given, who has already announced he will not be running for re-election in Grande Prairie, is expected to start the new gig on January 1st, 2021. It’s expected Council will be discussing how best to fill the Mayor’s role over this short period of time once official notification has been received by the City of Grande Prairie.