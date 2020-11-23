A fatality has been recorded in the MD of Fairview. AHS authorities say the death was a man in his 80s and is linked to the outbreak at the QEII hospital in Grande Prairie. (Supplied, AHS)

AHS is reporting six recoveries from the novel Coronavirus in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday, as well as two new active cases. The city now has 82 active cases of COVID-19, 356 recoveries and four fatalities.

The County of Grande Prairie also saw two new active cases of COVID-19, as well as two reported recoveries on November 22nd. The new totals in the municipality are 42 active cases, 120 recoveries and one fatality.

Since Friday, the Municipal District of Greenview has seen 14 new active cases and six recoveries, bringing their running totals to 40 active cases and 39 recoveries. In the Municipal District of Peace, 11 new active cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries were recorded between Friday and Sunday. A total of 35 active cases and 73 recoveries are currently confirmed within the district.

There are now a total of 748 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North Zone. Of those, 17 people are now in hospitals, two of whom require intensive care. The region has also seen 2,472 recoveries and 44 fatalities.

On November 22nd, AHS confirmed 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 throughout Alberta. There are now 13,166 active cases province-wide, and 328 people in hospitals. A total of 62 people are currently in the ICU due to COVID-19. Five more fatalities were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 476 people.