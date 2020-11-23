Breaking the stigma surrounding those battling addictions is one of the top priorities for officials at Northreach Society as they look to educate the public as part of Addictions Awareness Week.

The theme of the provincially backed week is #ChangeBeginsWithMe, and it’s something Community-Based Health and STBBI Program Manager Lindsay Loset says is a healthy way to begin the sometimes difficult conversation.

“Thinking about how we can change our attitude about addiction, and our perception about that,” she adds.

Loset says there are traditionally two types of substance use when it comes to the general population’s perception, one being somebody is who experiencing homelessness, but she adds there is a subsection of casual or social substance use which has proven to be equally as deadly.

She adds the strain put on people’s mental health as a result of COVID-19 is also something they’re looking to raise awareness over. Loset says something as little as picking up the phone and asking a question can make a world of difference.

“A lot of people are experiencing some more pressing mental health concerns, or are maybe in more of isolation, so it’s important to know it can be happening to people and reaching out towards people if they are struggling.”

On Monday night, Northreach Society will be holding a Naloxone Online Presentation, and will also lead the charge on a Harm Reduction & Substance Misuse. You can find more information, or register for both events here.