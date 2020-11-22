The City of Grande Prairie has 86 active cases of COVID-19 and 350 recoveries, as of November 21st. Alberta Health Services says the city reported six new cases on Saturday, alongside two recoveries, and four new cases and six recoveries Friday.

In the County of Grande Prairie, seven new cases were recorded as well as two recoveries, following one more recovery on Friday. The municipality is now said to have 42 active and 118 recovered cases of the coronavirus.

Charles Spencer High School has been added to the province’s watch status for schools, which Whispering Ridge Community School is also under. Other schools in the region with COVID-19 outbreaks reported on the province’s data site are Peace Wapiti Academy, Grande Prairie Christian School, St. Joe’s, St. John Paul II Catholic School, and St. Mary’s in Sexsmith.

For the fourth day in a row, Alberta has reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,584 cases were reported on November 21st from 19,472 tests, with no new deaths.

As of the 21st, there are 12,195 active cases of the coronavirus in the province, with 319 people needing hospitalization and 60 in intensive care. There have so far been 471 deaths linked to COVID-19 Alberta-wide.