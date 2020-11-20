The Grande Prairie RCMP is hoping the public can provide them with dashcam footage as they investigate an alleged assault that took place earlier this week.

Police say they’re looking into an incident that took place along Township Road 714 east of Grande Prairie past 92 Street between the hours of 5 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on November 15th.

Anyone who may have seen anything, or has dashcam footage of that area during that time span is urged to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.