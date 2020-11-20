The city is pumping another $50,000 into its Local Marketing Grant in an effort to assist local businesses and organizations with their marketing efforts this holiday season.

The additional funds were approved following the first round of cash was jumped on by nearly two dozen businesses. City officials say the money from the first round of grants will be going towards things like website upgrades, social media advertising campaigns, e-commerce setup, videography and photography for use in advertising and social platforms.

The Local Marketing Grant is one half of a two-pronged approach taken by the city after approving the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Fund earlier this year. With the idea behind the funding to help drive tourism efforts, enhance the visitor experience, encourage placemaking, and create natural partnerships within the business community itself.