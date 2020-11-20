Crystal Park School in Grande Prairie is now considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak. A letter sent to families Thursday notified them that more than one case of the coronavirus has been diagnosed in the school within a 14 day period.

School administration has reportedly reached out to the families of students identified as a close contact and Alberta Health Services should be doing the same. The school is still open to in-person learning and the Grande Prairie Public School Division says it is working with AHS to make sure the necessary measures are in place to protect staff and students.

A case of COVID-19 has been recorded at IV Macklin Public School, the first for the facility. On November 18th, the school division told families it will be cleaning and disinfecting key space and removing and storing items that cannot be cleaned and disinfected. Close contacts will be contacted.

A second case of COVID-19 has also been linked to the Grande Prairie Composite High School. A letter sent home on November 18th notes the same cleaning process will be undertaken and anyone potentially affected will be notified. The first case at the school was reported in September.