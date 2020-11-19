Eight new active cases of COVID-19 and seven recoveries were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, alongside seven recoveries. The new totals in the city are 84 active cases, 332 recoveries, and three fatalities.

The County of Grande Prairie saw six new active COVID-19 cases and one recovery on November 18th. According to Alberta Health, the County now has 37 active cases, 114 recoveries, and one fatality.

Nine recoveries were recorded in the Municipal District of Peace, bringing the tally there to 60 recoveries. Five new active cases of COVID-19 were also noted, leaving the district with 36 active cases.

There are now 658 active cases of COVID-19 across the Alberta Health Services North zone. Of these, 13 people are in hospital, one of whom requires intensive care.

Across Alberta, authorities say 1,105 new active cases were confirmed on Wednesday, which is a new record. There are currently 10,382 active COVID-19 cases province-wide. Of the active cases, 284 currently are in hospital with 61 in the ICU. Eight more people in Alberta with COVID-19 passed away over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial death toll to 451 people.