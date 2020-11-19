Ridgevalley Seniors Home is considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak. Alberta Health says as of November 18th there are 13 active cases linked to the facility, but has not specified if any are residents.

So far, no COVID-19 cases connected to the facility have recovered and there have not been any fatalities. An outbreak is classified at acute care and continuing care facilities when there are two or more cases, indicating that transmission within it has occurred.