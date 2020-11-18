Residents in Grande Prairie are being asked to give their thoughts on the current state of the vehicle for hire industry as the City of Grande Prairie is launching a survey about the vehicle for hire bylaw.

The survey will help inform the City on what to consider when revising the bylaw, what factors contribute to a resident using a taxi, limo, or rideshare service, and what makes residents feel safe when using a vehicle for hire.

Operations Support Supervisor with Enforcement Services Shawn Hibbert says they don’t get a lot of citizen engagement from the public as far as how the taxi or vehicle for hire industry in Grande Prairie in general operates, as most of the engagement is with the brokers themselves

“This is a great opportunity for the public to get involved in a more formal way,” he says. “It’s anonymous in the sense that it’s a survey, but they can provide their feedback.”

Hibbert says if nothing else, the survey will hopefully offer up an answer to a question he hears often, and that pertains to who the public can turn to if they’re having issues with a company or if a company is doing something right.

“We are that department, if you’re having an issue with the vehicle for hire industry in general, let us know what they’re doing good, what could be done better, and what we as a department we can do to increase people’s feeling of safety in a vehicle for hire.”

Hibbert adds the survey isn’t simply about the taxi industry, as the bylaw also covers limousines, shuttles, taxis, designated drivers, or other types of transportation services.

The survey is available on the City’s public engagement website and will remain open for feedback until December 1st.