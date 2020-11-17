A total of 18 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. (Supplied, AHS)

Alberta Health Services says eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours, alongside 13 recoveries. The new totals in the city are 87 active cases and 318 recoveries as of November 16th.

The County of Grande Prairie saw three new active cases and four recoveries, leaving the municipality with 33 active cases and 110 recoveries. The Municipal District of Peace was confirmed by AHS to have nine new cases and six recoveries. The new tally in the district shows 43 active cases and 48 recoveries.

Across the AHS North zone, there are currently 645 active cases of COVID-19 and 2,215 recoveries. Nine people remain in hospitals throughout the region, one of whom is requiring intensive care. No new fatalities in the zone were recorded on Monday.

Province-wide, AHS has confirmed 773 new active cases of COVID-19. There are now 10,068 active cases in Alberta. Of those, 268 people are in hospital, 57 requiring intensive care. The provincial death toll rose by five over the last 24 hours to 432 people.