A suspect has been charged after the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit says it seized weapons from a Highland Park home. Authorities say the man was already wanted on outstanding charges.

According to the RCMP and the Alberta Sheriffs Safe City and Neighbourhoods Unit, members of the public had been complaining to police about the home. Police say they went to the home looking for a man known to have arrest warrants, and allegedly found him trying to jump a fence to get away. After arresting the suspect, mounties say they searched the home and found a loaded pistol magazine, a restricted pistol, a pocket knife, brass knuckles, bear spray, and imitation firearms.

22-year-old Shawn Arsenault is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition, four counts of failure to comply with a release order, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Arsenault is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on November 23rd.

Grande Prairie RCMP is thanking the public for its help, saying information provided to police and SCAN plays a crucial role in identifying crime in local communities. Members of the public who witness or suspect illegal activity in their community are encouraged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP or their local police. Residents in Alberta can also report problem properties suspected of illegal activity to SCAN at 1-866-960-7226 or online. If an informant wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers.