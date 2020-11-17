A Grande Prairie man is facing charges after the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit allegedly seized drugs and cash from the suspect, as well as a Clairmont hotel room.

Police say the 27-year-old Tyrone Wiebe was located in a hotel in Clairmont by Grande Prairie RCMP. After a short chase on foot, the man was arrested and was allegedly found to have 27 outstanding warrants to his name

Authorities say after the man was detained, a search turned up over $3,000 in cash, 50 grams of what police believe is meth, and three grams of what is believed to be heroin. Further investigation resulted in police obtaining a search warrant for the hotel room, where approximately 100 ml of GHB was found.

The man is facing charges of resisting arrest, breach of a weapons prohibition, and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.