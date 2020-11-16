Alberta Health Services has declared an outbreak for a surgical unit at the Queen Elizabeth II hospital, following positive COVID-19 tests from one patient and two healthcare workers.

Authorities say contact tracing for anyone who may have been exposed to these individuals is ongoing. AHS adds the QEII remains a safe place to receive medical care, and there is no increased risk to any incoming patients to the hospital.

Any patient who is exhibiting symptoms or who has tested positive for COVID-19 is isolated and treated in their designated room.

AHS says only essential visitors will be allowed to visit the affected unit for end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances as a safety precaution.