Over the past 24 hours, Alberta Health says another 991 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province, along with six deaths linked to the corona virus. In a small data release Sunday, there are 9,618 active cases in Alberta, with 262 people in hospital and 58 in intensive care.

The latest regional data available shows 84 active and 287 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie, and 20 active and 102 recovered in the County as of November 12th.