The Fairview Health Complex is now considered the location of a COVID-19 outbreak. Alberta Health Services says three healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus, while one patient case is being investigated.

In a tweet, it’s noted contact tracing is being done for anyone potentially exposed to the individuals. It’s also maintained that the hospital is still a safe place to receive care.

“There is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital. Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms.”

One of the measures implemented is only allowing designated support people to visit in end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances.