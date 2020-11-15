There are no longer any blue-green algae bloom advisories in effect for local lakes. Alberta Health Services has lifted the advisories for Bear Lake, Sturgeon Lake, Iosegun Lake, and 21 others across the North zone.

It’s noted recent weather has cooled lake and reservoir water temperatures to such an extent that blue-green algae is no longer a health concern. People are still reminded not to drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir at any time.