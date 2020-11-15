Hundreds of people lined up in Clairmont to pay their respects to the family of Kyler Commandeur (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

More than five months after the homicide of a 19-year-old Clairmont man, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has arrested five people in connection with his death. Three of them have been charged with first degree murder.

Kyler Dean Commandeur, who has not previously been identified by RCMP, was found dead on the side of the road on Highway 677 west of Highway 2 near the Woking turn off around 9 a.m. on June 11, 2020. An autopsy determined he was the victim of homicide.

On November 15th, the RCMP noted that many detachments and agencies from across the country played a role in the investigation. Dash cam footage from the public is also said to have helped.

“The mobilization of various RCMP support units, along with the help of outside agencies, was paramount to the success of this investigation,” says Staff Sergeant Mark Sloan of the Alberta RCMP Majasor Crimes Unit. “Thanks to the efforts of all involved, the Alberta RCMP were able to charge five individuals in connection with this homicide.”

Charged with first degree murder are 28-year-old Justin John Bishop of Clairmont, 25-year-old Cody Letourneau of Grande Prairie, and 30-year-old Simon De Lima of Grande Prairie. All three remain in custody, with court dates set for November 23rd, November 16th, and December 2nd. It’s noted that Bishop was arrested on September 24th, while Letourneau turned himself into RCMP on October 16th, and De Lima was arrested in Saskatchewan on November 13th.

Also arrested in connected with the case are 34-year-old Krista Marie Healey of Grande Prairie and 36-year-old Melissa Aletha Healey of Beaverlodge. The two were taken into custody on September 25th. Krista is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and remains in custody with a court date of November 25th. Melissa is charged with forcible confinement and has been released to appear in court on November 16th.

Commandeur’s death brought together the community of Clairmont for a large car show in June. He is remembered as an avid car enthusiast.