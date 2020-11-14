The County of Grande Prairie has announced new, short term rule changes at the Crosslink County Sportsplex to fall in line with the recently announced targeted public health measures announced by the Province.

Officials say until November 27th, ice surfaces are limited to use by school groups and families from the same household. The Trican Fieldhouse and Happy Trails Walking Track are also limited to individuals or family members from the same household. Meanwhile, the Seniors Walk and Talk program has been put on pause for two weeks.

Motion Fitness will remain open for individual use, however, additional health and safety measures in place will be put in place.

County officials say these temporary measures follow the additional rules put in place by the Province to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are consistent with other facilities in the area.