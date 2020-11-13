A Beaverlodge man is facing charges after the Beaverlodge RCMP received a tip from a U.S federal agency about some allegedly criminal online content.

Mounties say they were contacted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding concerning online content of a criminal nature that was believed to have been posted by a resident of the Beaverlodge area.

An investigation lead mounties to obtain a search warrant for a residence in the town, and subsequently, 38-year-old Joseph Campbell of Beaverlodge is facing charges of possession of a firearm without a license and storage of a firearm in a careless manner