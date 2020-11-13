The number of recovered COVID-19 cases have outweighed the newly reported cases in the City of Grande Prairie for the second day in a row. According to Alberta Health Services, nine recoveries and five new cases were added to the municipal total as of November 12th. The City of Grande Prairie now has 84 active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the County of Grande Prairie saw only recoveries posted on Friday, with a pair of recoveries knocking the total number of active cases down to 18.

Provincially, 907 new cases of the virus were reported as of November 12th, for a new total of 8,593 COVID-19 cases in Alberta. The provincial health authority says the number of lab tests remains unavailable due to technical issues.