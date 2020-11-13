20-year-old Janae Trecartin was last known to be in Grande Prairie on October 25th. (Supplied, RCMP)

Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 20-year-old Janae Trecartin. She was last believed to be in Grande Prairie around Oct. 25, 2020.

Trecartin is described by officials as 5’2,” roughly 100 lbs, with hazel eyes. She is known to regularly change her hair colour, though it was last known to be red.

She is also known as Janae McLaren or Janae Paul, and may be in the areas of Duncan, Princeton, Nanaimo, Victoria or Dawson Creek.

As there is concern for Trecartin’s well-being, the RCMP says they wish to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP or their local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers may also be contacted.