Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given says the new targeted measures put in place by the Province of Alberta should be a wake-up call for all residents in the municipality, as the rising number of cases and deaths across Alberta is an incredibly worrying trend.

“Today (Thursday), being the highest number of deaths across the province, as well as the first death recorded in the County of Grande Prairie, should give everyone pause, and it should be a moment for us to reflect that each one of those numbers was a person who was a parent, a husband, a wife, a grandparent,” Given says.

From November 13th to 27th, a mandatory ban will be in place on all indoor group fitness classes & team sports, as well as group singing, dancing & performances.

The provincial health authority has also asked for social gatherings inside your home or outside your home community to stop. There is a mandatory 15-person limit on family and social gatherings where people are mixing and mingling.

Given says he appreciates the fact that the province is taking a measured approach that’s trying to balance the need to slow the spread of COVID-19 along while also allowing businesses and schools to remain open.

He suggests the best way to protect everyone in the community is to limit the number of people you interact with.

“Now is a great time for family movie night, family game night at home with your immediate family, now is not a good time for a gathering of groups of families getting together.”

Given adds the health system is on the cusp of getting under significant strain, but all residents all can have an impact on changing that curve.