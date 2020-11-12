The Province of Alberta launched additional mandatory and voluntary public health measures by community on November 12th. (Supplied)

Effective November 13th, the City of Grande Prairie will be subject to additional public health measures, much like many other major cities across Alberta. The new measures were released Thursday during the daily COVID-19 update.

These targeted public health measures apply to all communities on the “Enhanced” list, and unless otherwise indicated, will be in place until less stress is observed on the provincial health care system.

Social gatherings inside your home or outside your community are recommended to cease. There is a mandatory 15-person limit on family and social gatherings where people are mixing and mingling.

Cohorts are recommended to be limited to three, plus child care. Mask use continues to be encouraged in all indoor workplaces. Employers in office settings are being advised to reduce the numbers of employees in the workplace at any one time.

Restaurants and pubs are mandated to stop liquor sales by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. between November 13th and 27th. This applies to Class A, B, and C licenses.

There is now a mandatory ban on indoor group fitness classes & team sports between November 13th and 27th. This does not include outdoor sports, individual sports, exercise, training or equipment use, or junior, collegiate, university or professional sports.

Also implemented is a mandatory ban on group singing, dancing & performing activities between November 13th and 27th. This does not include professional performance venues.

A mandatory 50-person limit has been imposed on wedding and funeral services. Faith-based gatherings are also required to be reduced to one-third of their capacity.