A group of roughly 40 people marched through downtown Grande Prairie as part of the annual Take Back the Night event on Friday, November 1, 2019 (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The streets of downtown Grande Prairie will seem a lot more purple on Friday, as the annual Take Back the Night march is set to go through the city core.

Hosted by Impact Grande Prairie, a coalition of social service organizations, the annual event aims to eliminate family violence with an emphasis on education, awareness, and prevention.

Joanne Peckham with Impact Grande says the event is her first with the organization, and despite a lengthy history in the city, the COVID-19 pandemic has left a few last-minute details left to be finalized.

Peckham says a big part of the initially planned event, which would have seen a proclamation from local officials at centre ice of the Grande Prairie Storm game will still go forward, but it comes with a caveat.

“We can’t be part of it because there are only 100 people allowed inside. We are going to be outside the building starting at 4 o’clock and hope for the best that people show up,” she says.

Peckham adds they’re hoping to make an impact on the mindsets of those people who come to the event.

“We’re all there together, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a man or a woman, everyone is welcome, and it’s just so important to get that message out there, that nobody should be scared walking at nighttime.”

She says whoever can join the cause on Friday to take a stand for all the women out there who in the past were in a vulnerable state could help in breaking down what she believes is the biggest hurdle faced by those most vulnerable.

“I still think there is a social stigma in place and that people feel uncomfortable. There are so many agencies in the city that are there for everyone.”

Participants are being asked to gather at the Revolution Place plaza around 4 p.m.