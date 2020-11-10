Three cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed to have recovered from their illness in the City of Grande Prairie. The active case count in the city dropped to 100, and there are now 250 confirmed recoveries in the city.

The overall number of cases in Grande Prairie has been reduced by one.

According to Alberta Health, The County of Grande Prairie saw two new active cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries on November 9th. There are currently 30 active cases and 90 recoveries in the municipality. The Municipal District of Peace saw five new active cases, bringing the count to 34 active cases, and 34 recoveries.

There are now 542 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North Zone. Of those, six people are in hospitals and three require intensive care. Two fatalities, both males in their 80s have been recorded in Mayerthorpe due to COVID-19 related illnesses in the region in the last 24 hours. These are linked to the outbreak observed at the Mayerthorpe Extendicare facility.

Alberta Health confirmed 713 new cases of COVID-19 across the province on November 9th. There are now 8,090 active cases in Alberta, with 207 people being hospitalized. A total of 43 people province-wide are in intensive care and seven more fatalities were confirmed in the update. In Alberta, 376 people have thus far died from COVID-19 related illnesses.