Grande Prairie Regional College is looking to better connect and engage with its alumni. The idea is to work with the alumni community to create greater awareness of GPRC and its programming, as well as to better the experiences of current students by offering insights into their programs and courses.

To accomplish this, the college is forming an Alumni Advisory Council which will reportedly be “critical” to the growth of relationships between community partners and GPRC. Lydell Torgerson, a GPRC alumnus and chair of the advisory council, says finding ways to engage with his fellow graduates has the potential to greatly contribute to the college’s 5GPRC plan.

“It is imperative for future learners at GPRC and our entire community that we find ways to engage with our alumni to ensure they can continue to be a part of the success of our college long after they have completed their studies,” he says. “This is a time of unprecedented change in our province but the new 5GPRC strategy will set us up well into the future and our alumni can be a big part of that.”

GPRC President and CEO Robert Murray adds creating and maintaining alumni connections opens the doors to not only to stronger community relationships but also more positive student experiences.

“Engaging and partnering with our alumni provides an opportunity to celebrate the successes of the College through our most valuable resource, our people.”

“By creating a conduit of connection and conversation between alumni and our community, we will foster stronger relationships, identify opportunities for economic development, and support our students by offering comprehensive acumen into post-graduate career opportunities,” he notes.