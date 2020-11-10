Two more schools in the Grande Prairie area are considered to have COVID-19 outbreaks. Alberta Health has listed Whispering Ridge Community School as having an outbreak on the government’s website, while a letter with the notification has gone home to parents at Charles Spencer High School.

Whispering Ridge is currently closed to in-class learning due to multiple COVID-19 cases. The Peace Wapiti Public School Division says it is slated to reopen on Thursday.

The first case of COVID-19 in an individual connected to WRCS was confirmed mid-September, followed by another on October 26th. Two more were linked to the school over the October 31st weekend, prompting the temporary closure of the building, and then one more on November 4th.

Charles Spencer remains open, and the Grande Prairie Public School Division says it is working with Alberta Health Services to ensure necessary safety measures are in place.

A case was confirmed at the school on October 26th and an update sent to parents on November 7th indicated that Alberta Health Servics notified it of multiple cases.

An outbreak is declared at a school when there are two or more confirmed cases within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. Other schools in the Grande Prairie area considered to have outbreaks are Riverstone Public School, Peace Wapiti Academy, Grande Prairie Christian School, St. Joseph Catholic High School, and St. Mary’s Catholic School.