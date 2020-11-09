As of November 9, 2020, masks are required to be warn in MD of Greenview offices (Municipal District of Greenview)

Anyone visiting a municipal building in the MD of Greenview will need to wear a mask for the time being. The municipal district has made face coverings mandatory for all of its offices, including FCSS offices and the Grande Cache Tourism Information Centre until further notice.

“Greenview remains committed to working to provide continued services in the best interest of public health,” it says in a release.

It’s noted increased protocols are expected to be announced later this week. As of November 8th, Alberta Health Services says the MD of Greenvew has 15 active cases of COVID-19 and is under enhanced status, meaning additional measures are in place.