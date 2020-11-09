The City of Grande Prairie now contains 104 active cases of COVID-19, confirmed now that Alberta Health is once again able to update their regional numbers, daily. (Supplied, Alberta Health)

The number of COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie has again risen about the 100 mark. As of November 8th, Alberta Health Services says there are 104 active cases in the city.

Monday marks the first regional number update since early last week due to technical difficulties with the provincial data system. Since November 3rd, 44 new cases have been recorded in the city, along with 36 recoveries, leaving it with 247 recovered cases.

The County of Grande Prairie saw 11 new cases and eight recoveries, putting the count at 30 active cases of COVID-19 and 88 recovered in the municipality. Both the City and County of Grande Prairie, as well as the Municipal District of Greenview, are considered to be under enhanced status by the province, meaning additional measures are in place.

There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the MD of Peace over the past several days, as well as four recoveries. There are now 29 active cases and 34 confirmed recoveries attributed to the district.

Over the last 24 hours, 644 new active cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Alberta. Province-wide, there are now 7,965 active cases, which is a new record for the province. Of these, 192 people are currently in hospital, with 39 of them requiring intensive care.

Another seven deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded over the past day. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says these numbers are concerning and officials are considering what further steps may be needed.