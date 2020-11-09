Troy Sandboe will be receiving this year's North West Zone Award of Merit award from the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association. (Supplied, GPPSD)

A Grande Prairie Composite High School physical education teacher is being recognized by the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association. Troy Sandboe, who has been with the school for 28 years, will receive the 2020 North West Zone Award of Merit for his service to his students, and in the promotion and operation of athletic programs in the Zone of the ASAA.

Sandbowe says he was astonished to receive the recognition, having not received any prior notice of having even been nominated.

“I was very surprised and very humbled and very flattered all at the same time,” he says.

Sandboe has been coaching with the school division for more than 29 years. He says his passion for coaching stems from his love of teaching, as well as working with children.

“I like what I do as a phys ed teacher; I like coaching. I just enjoy the interactions that I have with kids; it’s fun. Coaching has been my passion, and that’s why I became a teacher so that I could coach and it’s given me so many fantastic memories with the kids and the guys I’ve had the privilege of coaching alongside.”

The Zone Awards of Merit have been awarded annually since 2002. Six individuals receive the award every year, chosen from five zones. Zone secretaries, in consultation with members of the zones, nominate candidates for the award.