Two of three suspects in what’s being called a violent armed robbery investigation have been taken into police custody in Grande Prairie with the help of multiple RCMP detachments and an Emergency Response Team. Mounties say 21-year-old Amadayas Laforce and 26-year-old Matthew Cardinal were arrested without incident Friday night in the city.

The men were wanted on warrants stemming from an incident in Boyer River First Nation on November 1st. It’s alleged three suspects broken into two neighbouring homes with disguises on, robbing three people at gunpoint and assaulting them. Two of the victims suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and one a minor injury.

All three suspects are residents of High Level and have been charged with multiple criminal offences. The third is 37-year-old Christopher Kidney Schellenberg, who is still considered at-large. RCMP previously said all three should be considered violent and dangerous, and should not be approached by the public. Laforce and Cardinal remain in custody.