In-person classes at Whispering Ridge Community School will now start back up again on Thursday, November 12th. The school has been running remote learning since November 3rd due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the school updated that due to more COVID-19 cases being confirmed since the initial decision, the school has been given permission to continue at-home and online learning for another two days. Originally, the plan was to return on Monday, November 9th.

“This decision minimizes unnecessary transitions for our students, and ensures that we have the majority of our staff members available to return to work, while prioritizing everyone’s health and safety. We understand the challenge this creates for some families; however, please know that this decision was made with great care.”

The first case of COVID-19 in an individual connected to WRCS was confirmed mid-September, followed by another on October 26th. Two more were linked to the school over the October 31st weekend, prompting the temporary closure of the building, and then one more on November 4th.

In the meantime, students will continue classes via Google Classroom. Families will be contact via email and phone.