The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious death in Fairview. Local police responded to a 9-1-1 call about an injured man at a home in the town around 4:22 a.m. Friday.

The officers who responded determined the man was dead, and the Major Crimes Unit has since taken over the investigation. Constable Shelley Nasheim says it’s believed to be an isolated incident, without giving further details.

“It is not believed that there is any continuing public safety concern.”

Officers are still on scene as of Saturday afternoon.