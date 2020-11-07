City replacing traffic signal poles over weekend
(Sydney Reid, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Traffic signals at three intersections in Grande Prairie will be four-way stops over the weekend. The City of Grande Prairie says it will be replacing traffic signal poles at those intersections, and they’ll be placed in red flashing mode.
The affected intersections are 68 Avenue at Resources Road and 108 Street, as well as 108 Avenue and 98 Street. The work should continue through snowfall and be done by the end of the weekend.