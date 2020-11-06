Two individuals who attend Grande Prairie Christian School have been diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting Alberta Health to classify it as an outbreak. An outbreak is declared when there are two or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

The Grande Prairie Public School Division says both cases have been associated with the same household and are not connected to any other cases at the school or within the division. Classes are continuing as usual at the school.

Alberta Health Services will be contacting parents and guardians of students, staff, visitors, and volunteers who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive.