A local dry cleaning company is being recognized as one of the best in the world through CINET’s Global Best Practices Awards. Crouse’s Cleaners was named among the top 15 industrial cleaners for 2020.

Crouse’s Cleaners Chief Operating Officer David Crouse says 2020 is the third time the Global Best Practices Awards have been determined. The was in 2016 and the second in 2018 and Crouse’s Cleaners has been nominated for an award in each.

“Unfortunately we did not win any awards,” he laughs. “We’re just considering the nomination in the first place as our award.”

In 2016, Crouse placed in the top 100 cleaners overall, and 2018 saw his company among the top 20 industrial cleaners.

Crouse adds something that sets his business apart is the attention to detail when it comes to their equipment.

“One of the things that we’ve really focussed on is the maintenance of our equipment and getting it in the absolute optimal condition to have the best quality product. We’ve brought in countless consultants over the last decade,” he says.

Crouse describes something that really came to light during the awards presentations was the impact of the textile industry on the environment, and how the cleaning industry can do better to lessen that footprint.

“The fashion industry is not great for the environment, and we as the cleaning industry are part of that so we need to do what we can to try and make the cleaning industry more sustainable. We really need to focus on some out of the box thinking on sustainability and really try and make a dent in that,” he says.

Crouse’s Cleaners was established as a family business in 1979 and has been passed down through the generations ever since. Crouse says he, his mother, and sister took over operations in 2008 after the sudden passing of his father.

CINET is the Comité International De L`Entretien du Textile or International Committee of Textile Care. It is an umbrella organization meant to bring businesses across the globe together to share information, advance the capabilities of, and better the textile industry.