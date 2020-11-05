The number of active COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie has dipped back under triple digits after Alberta Health Services reported 12 recovered cases of the virus as of the end of day Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the municipality sits at 96 active and 211 recoveries as of November 3rd.

A single new case of the virus has also been reported in the County of Grande Prairie, for a new total of 20 active cases in the region. Two active cases were added in each of the Municipal District of Greenview, MD of Peace, and MD of Fairview. The new active case totals in those regions now sit at 10, 14, and 17 respectively.

Across Alberta, 515 new cases of the virus were reported by AHS from 7,461 tests. 164 people remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with 30 of those requiring the ICU. Alberta Health Services is also reporting five new COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, for a total of 343 since the pandemic began.