The South Peace Regional Archives is moving, but it will be a couple of years before it can firmly plant roots in its new home. Grande Prairie city council has given the green light for the organization to move from its current home in the Grande Prairie Museum to the basement of Centre 2000 no earlier than 2023.

The SPRA Society initially asked for permission to build a 10,000 square foot space across from the Ernie Radbourne Pavillion, which would have not only allowed it to fit the current backlog of materials but also enough space to continue growing its collection. However, Executive Director Alyssa Currie says regardless of the timeline, or where they end up, they’re thrilled to be able to potentially expand their operations.

“This proposal came about as a compromise between both ourselves and city administration… we were very excited that they were willing to work with us to find a solution that works for both them and us. It is a little smaller than the best case scenario, but it’s certainly better than our current scenario and it’s going to provide quite a few benefits to our organization and, in turn, the community we serve.”

Currie adds the new location will also expand its reach regionally, which is something the organisation has been attempting to do for some time.

“We feel really great about the fact that it’s going to complement the existing regional tourism and visitor services that are already in that facility, and in turn, that’s going to allow us to better serve our regional partners in addition to the community members here in Grande Prairie.”

No details about what the cost of the move for the organization have been released.